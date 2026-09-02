Zerodha gets SEBI approval for merchant banking licence, says, ‘will start operation soon’

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Zerodha’s application for a merchant banking licence. The licence is not yet formally registered, and Zerodha still needs to complete all the remaining regulatory processes.
“We've received the licence and will start operations over the next couple of months,” Mohit Mehra, whole-time director, Zerodha Corporate Advisors.
Zerodha Corporate Advisors had filed the application with SEBI on April 27, 2026, according to Sebi records.
If the licence is granted, Zerodha will be able to manage Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), advise companies on fundraising, and offer other merchant banking services.
“We are growing our business into new verticals. Investment banking is a natural extension for us,” the company said
Currently, the broking house has over 1.6 crore customers, who place billions of orders every year.
Apart from Zerodha, 12 more applications including those from InCred Capital Financial Services, Neo Wealth Management and Societe Generale Securities India have been filed with Sebi seeking clearance for a merchant banking licence, the regulator's website showed.
In December 2025, Sebi amended rules governing merchant bankers, whereby revising the net worth and liquid net worth requirements and introduced a framework for segregation of activities through separate business units.
Last month, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said the brokerage is shifting its focus from gaining active-client market share to growing assets under management.
He noted that the pace at which Zerodha is adding new accounts has moderated as the broader market has not performed strongly. He also said that the decline in account additions coincided with the market peaking in September 2024.
Zerodha's financial numbers also show the impact of the changing market environment. Revenue stood at ₹7,464 crore in FY26, while profit after tax (PAT) was ₹4,283 crore. Both numbers remained below the company's FY24 peak, when revenue stood at ₹9,973 crore and PAT reached ₹5,495 crore.
Brokerage revenue declined from ₹3,600 crore in FY24 to ₹3,066 crore in FY25 and ₹2,738 crore in FY26. At the same time, net transaction charges fell from ₹810 crore in FY24 to ₹400 crore in FY25 and zero in FY26.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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