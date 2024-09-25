Industry
Borrowers delay credit card payments as credit-binge starts to bite
Summary
- One of the reasons for the rise in credit card delinquencies is because a section of borrowers are exhausting their credit limits but are unable to repay, analysts said.
Mumbai: Indians are delaying repayments on credit cards and personal loans, leading to a rise in delinquencies after months of bingeing on small-ticket consumption loans.
