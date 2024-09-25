Borrowers delay credit card payments as credit-binge starts to bite

Setty said that since SBI is one of the largest lenders to non-bank lenders and to microfinance institutions where most of the unsecured lending happens, it has seen some problems with small value loans of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. He said that a recent RBI circular would go a long way in curbing some of the overleveraging seen among customers who are borrowing for the first time. In August, RBI increased the frequency of borrower information to credit information companies or credit bureaux to every fortnight, from every month at present. This will be effective from 1 January 2025.