MUMBAI : Banks have sharpened their focus on mid-sized corporates to achieve loan growth, bankers said, as interest spreads on loans to large corporates with more robust credit profiles remain under pressure due to finer pricing and heightened competition.

Banks said most of their credit demand came from mid-sized firms in the three months through December. This has led more banks to actively target this segment, which has lower interest rate negotiating power than larger enterprises, thereby giving higher returns to lenders.

Private sector lender IDBI Bank has an internal criterion of classifying corporate borrowers with revenues of up to ₹700 crore as mid-corporates. The bank is focusing on this segment of borrowers instead of large companies.

“We have seen 12% year-on-year growth in the mid-corporate loan book. So we will take smaller exposures on good companies. Our focus will be on growing quality advances in a calibrated and sustainable manner. When we were under the prompt corrective action (PCA) and even after that for over a year, there was a de-growth in corporate advances," said Rakesh Sharma, chief executive of IDBI Bank. The bank was under PCA restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between May 2017 and March 2021.

Stating that there has been a recovery in overall corporate growth, Shyam Srinivasan, chief executive of Federal Bank, said 2022 is expected to deliver good growth with an improvement in economic activity and firming up of capex plans. As a result, Srinivasan expects Federal Bank’s corporate loan book to grow in early to mid-teens this year.

“As the economic activity picks up and the credit trajectory builds up, mid-market is where the maximum would come from, and we are seeing that happen already. Corporate growth has been quite broad-based and is not geographically or segmentally biased in any one area," Srinivasan said.

He said that Federal Bank has a robust presence in the mid-market segment, which saw a major pickup in the December quarter.

“Big corporates tend to be more price-sensitive as also they look at many instruments for borrowing opportunities and shift to banks only when other instruments become less attractive," Srinivasan said.

Bank loans to medium-sized companies grew the fastest among all corporate loans, at 48.7% from a year earlier to ₹1.87 trillion in November 2021, albeit on a small base.

To be sure, credit demand is currently being driven by retail loans, growing at 11.6% from a year earlier as of 19 November, compared with a 3.8% growth in corporate advances.

Corporate loans are showing some signs of improvement, and the working capital segment is at the forefront of this growth.

A large section of corporates, bankers said, is still in deleveraging mode and are yet to commit to capex plans requiring term loans.

“We have focused on growth in the chosen segments. We have seen good growth in mid-corporate; and we have also seen handsome growth in commercial banking group, which is one segment below mid-corporate," Ganesh Sankaran, group executive (wholesale banking coverage group) at Axis Bank, told analysts on 24 January.

The bank, Sankaran said, is seeing some pickup in working capital utilization as economic activity resumes.

“And across the board, we are seeing credit offtake across renewables, roads, industrials, chemicals, disbursements coming back in NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) and the like. So, we believe that we will stay on this course. We are quite optimistic about sustaining the growth," he said.

Axis Bank’s corporate loan book grew 13% from a year ago in the December quarter. Mid-corporate loans jumped 44%, with growth spread across sectors, driven primarily by organized retail, engineering, petrochemical, industrials and real estate

