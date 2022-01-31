Banks eyes mid-sized  corporates as larger peers fancy market debt

“We have seen 12% year-on-year growth in the mid-corporate loan book. So we will take smaller exposures on good companies. Our focus will be on growing quality advances in a calibrated and sustainable manner. When we were under the prompt corrective action (PCA) and even after that for over a year, there was a de-growth in corporate advances," said Rakesh Sharma, chief executive of IDBI Bank. The bank was under PCA restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between May 2017 and March 2021.