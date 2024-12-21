As the New Year approaches, several banks, credit card providers, and hotels across India have unveiled enticing deals and discounts, aimed at adding to the festive cheer. These offers cover diverse categories such as shopping, dining, travel, and hotel stays.

Credit Card Offers HDFC Bank has launched a special promotion for its PIXEL Play Credit Card. From December 17, 2024, to January 16, 2025, the card is available with no annual fee, and customers can earn 5% cashback on select categories. The offer is valid for new applicants during this period.

Federal Bank is providing attractive discounts on flight bookings. Cardholders can save up to ₹3,000 on both domestic and international flights using promo codes such as FED750 for domestic and FED2500 for international bookings.

Axis Bank is also offering a wide range of online discounts this festive season. Highlights include up to 60% cashback on health packages and pathology test bookings. Discounts extend across shopping, dining, electronics, and travel.

ICICI Bank has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to provide a 10% discount on grocery and food orders. Credit and Debit Cardholders can use the code ‘NACopy Code’ to avail of this offer.

Hotel and Resort Packages Hotels and resorts are gearing up for the festive rush with curated packages and events:

Radisson Blu Plaza Karjat (near Mumbai) offers a New Year’s package starting at ₹16,000 plus taxes for couples. A two-night stay option is also available at ₹30,000 per night, inclusive of meals and entry to the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Novotel Goa Resort & Spa is hosting two signature events: a Christmas Eve buffet with a live singer performance at ₹3,500++ per person, and a New Year’s Eve White Angel Party with a DJ, themed décor, and buffet for ₹4,000++ per person.

Royal Heritage Haveli, Jaipur has a three-night Christmas package featuring daily breakfast, a Christmas Gala Dinner, welcome drinks, Christmas pudding, a head-and-shoulder massage, and more.

TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts is offering holiday packages across Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park, and Chail Villas. These include accommodations, festive activities, spa treatments, and other seasonal highlights.

Rajasthali Resorts & Spa is presenting a dining experience with Rajasthani and international cuisine, alongside activities such as camel and horse cart rides, nature trails, cycling tours, and birdwatching.

Dining Specials

Several restaurants are bringing holiday-themed culinary experiences to the table:

CHÔ in Mehrauli, New Delhi, offers a five-course Christmas Eve meal for ₹2,400++ per person, while Christmas Day brunch, including wine, is priced at ₹2,500++ per person.

Boya Restaurant is hosting a festive brunch featuring seasonal drinks like Hot Toddy and Mulled Wine, alongside desserts such as Plum Cake and German Stollen Bread.