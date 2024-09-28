“As creators, especially emerging ones, a lion’s share of our income comes when we receive payments on brand promotions and that is very irregular and unpredictable. Based on that sort of income, it gets difficult to get a credit card; also it leads to Cibil scores being low," said Anubhav Singh, a budding fashion influencer with 9,351 followers on his Instagram handle @_anubhavshingh_. “There is a need for banks to realize that creators can get bigger on social media and earn a lot of money very quickly and give us banking solutions in the right time."