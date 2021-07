"Primarily as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, gross NPAs of SCBs, as per RBI data on global operations, rose from ₹3,23,464 crore as on 31.3.2015, to ₹10,36,187 crore on 31.3.2018, and as a result of Government's strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, have since declined to ₹9,33,779 crore on 31.3.2019, Rs. 8,96,082 crore as on 31.3.2020, and further to ₹8,34,902 crore (provisional data) as on 31.3.2021," he said.