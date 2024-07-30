If deposits are stuttering, how will banks manage the credit boom?
SummaryAmid the post-pandemic credit frenzy, banks are having to fund loans through higher deposit rates and other high-cost sources. It’s come to haunt their interest margins. The path ahead needs to be handled delicately.
Bank credit has been on a roll for a while now. The post-pandemic pickup in credit that began in April 2022 has gained momentum, clocking a brisk 19-20% year-on-year growth over the past 10 months. However, deposits have lagged, growing at a modest rate of 12-13%.