If deposits are stuttering, how will banks manage the credit boom?

When monetary policy is tight and demand for credit is strong, as it is now, banks quickly pass on rate hikes to the credit side; they raise deposit rates only if deposit growth is lagging. As a result, NIM usually increases in the early part of a credit boom, and either plateaus or decreases towards the end. But that trajectory is not a given: Much will depend on the policy stance and market liquidity as well as bank-specific credit and deposit dynamics, and banks will keep an eye on those factors.