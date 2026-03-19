Mumbai: India's solar module manufacturers are facing a credit squeeze as banks are turning increasingly cautious on fresh lending to the sector amid overcapacity risks, and also reducing in some cases the loan-to-cost ratio for funding new projects.
Solar power is all the rage, but something is troubling banks
SummaryBanks have turned cautious about lending to solar module makers after a December letter from the clean energy ministry urging them to be cautious about financing new solar photovoltaic module capacity. The sector also faces pressure from a preliminary 126% US tariff.
Mumbai: India's solar module manufacturers are facing a credit squeeze as banks are turning increasingly cautious on fresh lending to the sector amid overcapacity risks, and also reducing in some cases the loan-to-cost ratio for funding new projects.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More