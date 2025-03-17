The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday issued a stern warning to lawyers promoting their services through social media, promotional videos, and influencer endorsements.

In a press statement, the BCI also denounced the involvement of Bollywood actors and celebrities in such promotions, stating that using digital media platforms for legal advertising violates Rule 36, Chapter II, Part VI of the BCI Rules.

The rule states: “An advocate shall not solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, touts, personal communications, interviews not warranted by personal relations, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photographs to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned.”

The BCI noted that the legal profession is deeply rooted in public trust and ethical standards and should not be treated as a commercial business venture.

The warning comes amid the growing trend of legal influencers on social media and the use of celebrity endorsements to promote legal services.

Also read | Rise of legal influencers raises concerns over consequences of misleading advice, say partners of top law firms

The legal regulator’s crackdown also follows law firm DSK Legal's recent Instagram reel featuring Bollywood actor Rahul Bose that sparked a controversy.

Mint was the first to report on the rise of unchecked social media legal influencers providing misleading and inaccurate interpretations of the law.

Unlike the financial sector, where market regulators impose guidelines for social media personalities offering investment advice, no regulatory framework exists for legal influencers, leading to sensationalized legal content that can have serious consequences for the public.

To curb unethical legal advertising and misinformation, the BCI has issued strict mandates: immediate removal of advertisements violating Rule 36; a ban on using Bollywood actors, celebrities, or influencers for legal promotions; prohibition of banners, promotional materials, and digital ads for legal services; a strict ban on non-enrolled individuals providing misleading legal advice; and no solicitation of legal work via social media or digital platforms.

Read this | How influencers can stay out of legal trouble

Violations will attract severe disciplinary actions, including suspension or cancellation of enrollment, contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court, and formal complaints against violators to digital platforms.

The BCI urged both advocates and digital platforms to uphold ethical standards to ensure that legal practice remains dignified and professional. It also condemned the use of religious and public events for legal promotions, calling such actions unethical and a violation of professional integrity.