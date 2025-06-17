Mint Explainer: What’s at stake as Bar Council reviews its rules on foreign law firms
Last month the council notified new rules that allow foreign lawyers and law firms to advise on foreign law, international law and arbitration matters in India. But a backlash from Indian law firms has prompted it to initiate a review of the plan.
On 12 June the Bar Council of India (BCI) set up a high-powered committee headed by Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, to evaluate the implications of newly notified rules that permit foreign law firms to practice foreign and international law in India in a regulated, non-litigious capacity.