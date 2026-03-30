Amid disruptions to India’s basmati rice exports due to the West Asia war, the ports, shipping and waterways ministry will soon meet major shipping lines to address rising freight rates, container shortages, and supply chain bottlenecks.
Shipping ministry to hold talks with carriers amid basmati export disruptions
SummaryIndia's basmati rice exports face disruptions due to rising freight rates linked to the West Asia conflict. The ports ministry plans to meet shipping lines to address the challenges, which threaten the $6 billion trade.
Amid disruptions to India’s basmati rice exports due to the West Asia war, the ports, shipping and waterways ministry will soon meet major shipping lines to address rising freight rates, container shortages, and supply chain bottlenecks.
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