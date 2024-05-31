Be cautious about roping in private sector for Non-communicable diseases prevention: WHO report

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to guide member countries on ways to engage with the private sector for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) only when they add value to the efforts.

A note developed by WHO with experts from member states and civil society, proposes that private sector entities partnering with the government should not have any conflict of interest.

The WHO guidebook focuses on how partnerships with the private sector will help in curbing NCD, accountable and transparent governance, etc., by maintaining the credibility and integrity of the partnerships.

This comes in the backdrop of some companies that have been rejected by the health ministry on account of conflict of interest, finding ways to tie up with other ministries.

India is facing a situation where NCDs now account for around 60% of all deaths, according to a report from the health ministry.

WHO guidebook The WHO guidebook provides a step-by-step approach for the government to establish processes to assess, analyse, and make strategic decisions about engagement with the private sector.

Also Read | Integrate health records of patients with ABHA: Health ministry Collaboration with the private sector could improve the impact on health, the WHO said on its portal. Countries should strengthen their capacity for collaboration across sectors and with many stakeholders at the national and other levels, and “identify opportunities with non-State actors to accelerate national NCD response,” the portal on NCD said. These tools were requested at the ongoing World Health Assembly being held in Geneva.

The decision-making tool is aimed at policymakers, and officials from Union ministries and the state governments. In addition, it may offer practical insights to other governmental sectors such as economy, finance, trade, agriculture, and education, particularly when seeking policy clarity and a governmental response to address NCD prevention and control.

Experts in the field have said that regulatory policies or individuals' behavioural changes will not be sustainable if the environment and policies are not conducive.

Expert opinion International expert Dr Monika Arora, president, NCD Alliance, wrote an opinion piece about this tool with Kent Buse from Imperial College London, published in the British Medical Journal on 29 May. Experts said this WHO guidance can help in forging private-sector engagement in the interest of public health and stay clear from health-harming industries. Civil society organizations, people with lived experience and academic institutions can also be engaged to help implement this decision-making tool.

Studies have shown that most food advertisements are high in fat, salt and sugar. More of these ads are on children's television channels than on adult channels thus influencing children into an unhealthy lifestyle.

Also Read | Sugar rush alert: Nestle’s infant formula in hot water Another incident took place in November when a government event was organized on health and nutrition which was sponsored makers of by junk food manufacturers.

“This will ensure greater transparency and accountability in reaching informed decisions on engagement with private sector entities only when they add value to the NCD response. Only private entities sector that commit to addressing the NCD burden through evidence-based policies would be able to engage with the government following this guidance,” said experts.