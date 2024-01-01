Beacon of stability: Indian realty saw record-breaking institutional investments in 2023; domestic players drive growth
Foreign capital accounts for 67% of total investment in Indian realty, but the domestic investor segment saw a 66% annual jump, reaching $1.7 billion and securing a 32% share.
While global investment markets reeled under uncertainties, Indian real estate emerged as a haven of stability in 2023, attracting a record-breaking USD 5.4 billion and proving its resilience again. This bullish surge, a 10 per cent increase from 2022, paints a vibrant picture of India's flourishing economy and cements the country's position as a prime destination for international capital, according to a report by Colliers India.