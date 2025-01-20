Beaten down under Biden, big pharma hopes for new chapter under Trump

Concerns about the incoming administration remain, however, particularly given Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s rhetoric on vaccines and drugs more broadly. But even on that front, the thinking in some corners is that Kennedy’s more extreme impulses could be somewhat tempered. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that two vaccine skeptics who had been advising RFK Jr. have been sidelined by Trump transition officials. Some believe he might be steered toward focusing on other issues, like food safety or fluoride, while more industry-friendly voices could play a larger role in shaping policy.