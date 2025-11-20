Beauty brands race upmarket as rising competition squeezes margins
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 20 Nov 2025, 11:43 am IST
Summary
Facing fierce competition, rising customer acquisition costs, and product similarities in the mass market, Indian beauty brands are launching ultra-premium or prestige lines.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Beauty and personal care brands are relying on prestige products with globally sourced ingredients, innovative packaging, and premium positioning to stand out. The shift reflects a broader premiumisation wave as consumers increasingly trade up within skincare and personal care, experts said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story