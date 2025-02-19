Industry
BeerBiceps row casts gloom over India’s creator economy
Summary
- While some creators have pulled down potentially offensive content, others are reviewing fresh productions and turning cautious about what they put out.
Acrimony over online influencer Ranveer Allahabadia's comments in a YouTube video has rattled India's ₹2,400 crore creator economy, with many digital content creators pulling videos, reviewing content and censoring their own work.
