BeerBiceps row casts gloom over India’s creator economy

Creators are left to speculate how the events might unfold. "Either this will lead to the government imposing tighter regulations around social media, or an industry lobby will come together to oppose it and foster freedom of speech and content creation. In either case, the times are going to be tough for creators, and they will have to stand strong and steer through this upcoming storm to survive," said Ayaz Ahmed, an actor-turned-influencer with 157,000 followers on Instagram.