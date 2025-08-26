Before Air India crash, soaring demand for travel put strain on Indian pilots
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Summary
A boom in travel in India meant pilots were often hitting the maximum hours allowed to fly, sometimes with insufficient rest.
Before a deadly Air India crash in June, a decadelong travel boom in India had created a pilot shortage that left many pilots stretched increasingly thin, according to individual pilots, the national pilots union and court documents filed by the union.
