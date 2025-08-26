Before Air India crash, soaring demand for travel put strain on Indian pilots

Before a deadly Air India crash in June , a decadelong travel boom in India had created a pilot shortage that left many pilots stretched increasingly thin, according to individual pilots, the national pilots union and court documents filed by the union.

Over the last six years, India’s pilots have filed multiple petitions asking for better working conditions, with courts saying that Indian airlines—which have been straining to meet soaring demand—were pushing pilots to fly the maximum allowable hours and often provided them with insufficient rest between shifts.

Soon after the crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that killed 260 people, Air India told authorities in voluntary disclosures that it had understaffed long-haul flights, failed to give crews adequate rest periods and allowed pilots to fly without required training. Air India didn’t respond to a request for comment on why it self-reported the violations. Neither the airline nor the regulator has disclosed the number of hours that the two pilots worked before the crash.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, threatened Air India with enforcement action last month for violating regulations over training and preventing fatigue, according to government notices seen by The Wall Street Journal. Air India said it has received the notices and is in discussions with the DGCA.

The continuing investigation into the crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad hasn’t pointed to pilot strain as a factor. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is leading the investigation, said in its preliminary report that switches that control fuel to the aircraft’s two engines were moved to the off position. Though the switches were moved to the on position again, the engines were apparently unable to recover.

The Journal earlier reported that details from the cockpit voice recording suggested it was the captain who turned off the switches while the co-pilot was flying the plane. The pilots union has said it would accept the conclusion of the investigation.

Investigators haven’t given a reason for why the switches were turned off, or whether the act was accidental or intentional. India’s AAIB said in July that it is too early to draw any definite conclusions. Air India’s chief executive has cautioned against drawing “premature conclusions."

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India hasn’t acknowledged the possibility of pilot action in the crash, but the union has asked authorities to examine the issue of pilot fatigue more broadly. “We are not machines, we are human beings," said Anil Rao, a pilot and general secretary of the union.

Flights from India have jumped nearly 80% over a decade to 1.3 million in 2024, as Indians switched from bus and train travel. India has more than doubled its airports to over 150 in a decade.

In March, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said India would need to hire another 30,000 pilots in the next two decades, more than quadruple the 7,000 pilots working today.

To meet demand, Indian airlines are on a buying spree. Last year, airlines received 108 new planes, with another 739 aircraft on order for the next five years. Air India alone ordered nearly 600 new aircraft in 2023 and 2024.

Indian regulations allow international flights of up to 10 hours to be staffed with two pilots. On U.S. carriers, international flights that last over eight hours require at least three pilots.

Commercial pilots in India are limited to 35 hours of flying within a consecutive seven-day period, and 100 hours within 28 consecutive days, according to DGCA regulations. Pilots in the U.S. are capped at 32 hours within a seven-day period and 100 hours in a calendar month. Both limit flying to 300 hours within a 90-day period and 1,000 hours for 365 consecutive days.

But in interviews, Rao and six other pilots said airlines routinely push pilots to work the maximum allowable number of hours—using the caps as a target, not a ceiling—which they say contributes to fatigue.

“The limits are meant for maximum situations, not everyday scheduling," Rao said. “But airlines use them every day." It’s akin to running a car at maximum speed every single day, he added.

India’s association of airlines didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friends of Sumeet Sabharwal, the captain of the doomed Air India flight, said he was feeling overworked after the state-run airline was privatized four years ago and purchased by Tata Group, a holding company linked to one of India’s largest conglomerates.

The airline began changing pilot schedules more frequently, six pilots said in interviews. That pulled Sabharwal away from his duties as primary caretaker to his ailing father, said his friends.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the airline strictly adheres to all regulations and that its pilots fly “well within the permissible limits" set by regulators.

In 2019, hundreds of pilots filed a joint petition with the Delhi High Court requesting better working hours and longer rest breaks for pilots. The court ruled in favor of the petition and ordered the regulator to change the rules for pilot working conditions.

The court told the pilot groups to hammer out the changes with the regulator and that the new rules must be fully implemented by November. The proposed changes include an increase in weekly rest periods from 36 hours to 48 hours and limits on landings that pilots can do during night duty.

However, the pilots union has complained that some of the regulator’s proposed changes actually reduce rest times and include vague language instead of clear-cut guidelines.

Rao said that many of the guidelines are open to interpretation by the airline. For example, the 48 hours of weekly rest should be in addition to and not instead of the standard two days off that most companies give to employees, he said. But the rules don’t make that clear.

“It has been left with a lot of gray areas," Rao said. Industry experts said the changes won’t be enough to counter the huge demand as Indian airlines continue to expand.

The DGCA didn’t respond to requests for comment.