Before the summons: Why India Inc is hiring white-collar lawyers

Companies are seeking legal advice before regulators come knocking. And India's top law firms are building up white-collar crime and investigations practices to meet that need.
As the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and other agencies step up enforcement, companies are increasingly commissioning internal investigations, compliance reviews and forensic audits before receiving a summons or becoming the subject of a formal probe, according to industry experts.
That shift is prompting law firms to expand specialist practices focused on financial crime, anti-money laundering, cybercrime, sanctions and internal investigations.
Top firms including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Khaitan & Co., JSA Advocates & Solicitors, DSK Legal and Dentons Link Legal said they have expanded their teams and continue to hire lawyers with expertise in these areas.