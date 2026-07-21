Before the summons: Why India Inc is hiring white-collar lawyers

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read21 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Lawyers say the sharper enforcement environment has changed client behaviour.
Summary
As enforcement agencies step up scrutiny, companies are seeking legal advice earlier and law firms are expanding white-collar practices to meet the rising demand.

Companies are seeking legal advice before regulators come knocking. And India's top law firms are building up white-collar crime and investigations practices to meet that need.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and other agencies step up enforcement, companies are increasingly commissioning internal investigations, compliance reviews and forensic audits before receiving a summons or becoming the subject of a formal probe, according to industry experts.

That shift is prompting law firms to expand specialist practices focused on financial crime, anti-money laundering, cybercrime, sanctions and internal investigations.

Top firms including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Khaitan & Co., JSA Advocates & Solicitors, DSK Legal and Dentons Link Legal said they have expanded their teams and continue to hire lawyers with expertise in these areas.

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“We currently have six partners and around 40 lawyers in our white-collar and investigations practice. The practice has expanded by nearly 30% over the past three years, reflecting rising demand driven by increased cross-border activity, more active enforcement and regulatory investigations, and a growing range of compliance mandates,” said Ankoosh K. Mehta, partner and co-head (White Collar & Investigation) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Before the summons

The shift comes as enforcement activity accelerates across agencies.

The ED's FY26 annual report shows anti-money laundering enforcement gathered pace, with searches nearly doubling to 2,892, Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) rising 39% to 1,080, and a record 81,423 crore worth of assets attached, up 171% from FY25. The agency also filed a record 812 prosecution complaints and restored 32,678 crore to banks and victims.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations against 1,437 groups in FY25, detecting over 30,444 crore of undisclosed income, according to the Department of Revenue's FY26 annual report. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated 159 investigations and completed 141 during FY25, as per the regulator's FY25 annual report.

Lawyers say the sharper enforcement environment has changed client behaviour. Companies are investing more in compliance reviews, governance frameworks and internal investigations to mitigate legal, financial and reputational risks.

“We are seeing a greater number of internal investigations, whistleblower complaints, fraud reviews, employee misconduct matters, cyber-enabled fraud investigations, anti-bribery reviews and regulatory inquiries,” said Vikrant Singh Negi, Partner at DSK Legal, who advises on crisis management, dispute resolution and white-collar crime matters.

The firm's white-collar practice now comprises 18 lawyers.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said it is increasingly handling ED mandates, from advising clients during raids to representing them in proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), while helping businesses resume operations after bank accounts or assets are frozen.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas has also nearly doubled its white-collar practice of more than 40 lawyers, technical professionals and forensic experts over the past two years.

“We intend to continue hiring selectively over the next 12 months, driven by the steady increase in the volume and complexity of investigation-related mandates spanning regulatory enquiries, internal investigations and cross-border matters,” said a company spokesperson.

Queries sent to the ED, SFIO, CBI, Income Tax Department and Sebi remained unanswered until press time.

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One probe, many fronts

The work is also becoming more complicated.

A single corporate investigation now often triggers parallel proceedings before multiple agencies. Lawyers say the same allegations frequently draw scrutiny from the ED, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department, Sebi and state Economic Offences Wings.

That is prompting firms to build teams that combine investigations, forensic reviews, cybercrime and cross-border disputes.

International developments are adding to the workload. The UK's Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and evolving global sanctions regimes are prompting Indian companies with overseas operations to strengthen compliance frameworks and seek legal advice earlier.

“We are seeing more matters that span multiple jurisdictions and involve parallel regulatory and criminal proceedings. Investigations now require a multidisciplinary approach, particularly as issues around data protection, digital evidence, AI-enabled investigations and cyber incidents become more prominent,” said Rupinder Malik, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors. Malik advises on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, cross-border investments, regulatory compliance and white-collar crime investigations

Rajiv Bhatnagar, partner at Khaitan & Co. and specializing in white-collar crime litigation and advisory, said investigations have become increasingly cross-border, with clients commissioning internal reviews and forensic audits even before regulators intervene. To meet rising demand, the firm has expanded dedicated white-collar teams across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Singapore.

Shardul Amarchand has strengthened its specialist capabilities by establishing an in-house forensic laboratory and a dedicated forensic and e-discovery practice, enabling it to provide integrated investigations support.

Also Read | Law firms hire tax professionals as clients seek one-stop shops

A boardroom risk

The expansion of these practices reflects a broader change in how companies view investigations.

According to Dentons Link Legal, they are no longer isolated legal disputes but enterprise-wide risks that can affect governance, reputation and enterprise value.

“The shift we are seeing is that investigations are no longer viewed as isolated legal events. They have become board-level business risks with implications for governance, reputation and enterprise value. Companies are investing earlier in compliance, internal controls and independent investigations, rather than waiting for regulatory action,” said Abhinav Sharma, partner in the disputes and white-collar crime practice at Dentons Link Legal.

Dentons Link Legal's white-collar team has over 15 lawyers, including four partners.

About the Authors

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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