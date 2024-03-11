Behind the Alaska blowout: A manufacturing habit Boeing can’t break
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Mar 2024, 03:59 PM IST
SummarySnafus in production means work gets completed out of sequence. “It creates opportunities for failure.”
Months before a piece of a Boeing 737 blew out mid-flight, leaving a door-sized hole in its side, the plane spent nearly three weeks shuffling down an assembly line with faulty rivets in need of repair.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less