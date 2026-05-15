In the decades since China joined the world economy, U.S. presidents have traveled to Beijing with a predictable list of demands: stop stealing American intellectual property, don’t force technology transfer, open your markets. Donald Trump followed the script on his previous visit in 2017.
Beijing’s ‘industrial policy of everything’ leaves rest of the world in the dust
SummaryGovernment support encompasses the old, the new, goods and services, micro and macro. Nothing Trump elicits in China will alter this.
In the decades since China joined the world economy, U.S. presidents have traveled to Beijing with a predictable list of demands: stop stealing American intellectual property, don’t force technology transfer, open your markets. Donald Trump followed the script on his previous visit in 2017.
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