Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / As students and working professionals seek options, we answer: How much does it cost to rent a 1BHK in Bengaluru?

As students and working professionals seek options, we answer: How much does it cost to rent a 1BHK in Bengaluru?

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

As more and more students and young working professionals shift to India's IT hub for better opportunities, we answer a top-ranked question: How much does it cost to rent a 1BHK in Bengaluru?

As students and working professionals seek options, we answer: How much does it cost to rent a 1BHK in Bengaluru?

As students and young working professionals flock to Bengaluru's booming IT hub for opportunities, the 1BHK house has seen rising demand, according to a Hindustan Times report. We take a look at how much it now costs to rent a 1BHK in Bengaluru.

Demand for 1BHKs in Bengaluru Skyrocketing

The report added that local brokers peg the demand for 1BHKs in the garden city as having hiked by 20 per cent. The cost of these units? In prime locations like Koramangala and Indiranagar, they could cost anywhere between 25,000 and 30,000 per month. Director Sunil Singh of Realty Corps told HT that besides the rent, a security deposit of six to nine months' worth of rent is also the norm.

He added that the sizes of 1BHKs have shrunk by over 30 per cent over the years, but rent has increased, and inventory is hard to come by.

Why Are 1BHKs Seeing A Rise?

The report added that given that the influx of new renters is students and young workers, they are usually on a budget of 20,000-30,000 per month and cannot afford 2BHKs that command at least 40,000.

Singh told the paper that students or young professionals seeking housing close to their workplace or colleges choose smaller units between 300 and 550 sq ft.

What Are the Other Budget Options Available?

But with inventory in legacy areas likely low, the report cited local brokers saying that “micro-markets" in locales such as Hebbal, Yelahanka, Hennur Road and Jakkur in northern Bengaluru are “promising" and cost close to 25,000 per month. A similar-sized (400-450 sq ft) flat in central Bengaluru would cost 30,000 per month.

The report also noted that studio flats and one-room kitchen flats (around 300-400 sq ft) in prime locations around Bengaluru could cost 15,000 to 20,000 per month, depending on the amenities available, but they usually come fully furnished.

Reminder: Deposits A Factor to Consider

While the monthly rent is the biggest consideration, the deposit is also a huge expense, usually required to be spent at once.

Another HT report noted that in Koramangala, Whitefield and HSR Layout, the deposit for a 40,000 rental 1BHK could climb as high as 4-5 lakh. This is because, in Bengaluru, landlords usually ask for six to ten months of rent as a deposit.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.