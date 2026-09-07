Bengaluru airport’s expansion takes a capex detour

Abhishek Law
4 min read7 Sep 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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BIAL may explore alternative funding mechanisms, concession structures and user-pays models for projects not fully recognised in the regulated asset base.(PTI)
Summary
Aera approved one-third of Bengaluru airport’s 20,920 crore capex proposal for FY27-FY31, while shifting some projects to a recovery model that starts only after assets are completed and put to use.

New Delhi: Bengaluru airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) is reworking its expansion plans after the airport tariff regulator cut its proposed five-year capital expenditure by about a third and shifted some major projects to a “user pays when the project is ready” model.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera) approved 13,742 crore of the 20,920 crore proposal by BIAL, while allowing recovery of some projects only after they are completed and put into use. One executive familiar with the matter said this was one factor leading to the deferment of some capex.

“We have deferred some of the projects to a later period of implementation,” a BIAL spokesperson told Mint.

The lower capex approval reduces the amount BIAL can seek to recover through regulated airport charges. For passengers, the impact would be reflected in lower user development fees, experts said.

“Simply put, the regulator has allowed BIAL to recover a much smaller amount from airport users during the five-year period,” said Amit Mittal, director at Delhi-based consultancy Aerointellect Aviation.

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Aera has approved a baseline yield of 390.42 per passenger for Bengaluru airport, sharply below BIAL’s proposed 1,129.23 per passenger.

Projects deferred

The new structure leaves BIAL with two routes: defer some projects until demand and operational requirements justify them, while pursuing others through incremental tariff recovery, user pays or alternative funding and concession arrangements

BIAL is majority-owned by Fairfax, with the Karnataka government and Airports Authority of India (AAI) being the other minority owners. BIAL operates the country’s third-largest airport, which handled 48.16 million passengers in FY26.

Airport operators previously spread their capex over a five-year period, with recovery made through user development fees and other charges paid by airlines and passengers. Most of these costs are factored into airfares.

Since August, Aera has revised the concept, with Bengaluru being the first airport where capex recovery will start only after assets come on stream. This reduces the amount the airport can charge users upfront.

Of the 34 projects proposed, the majority were cleared, the BIAL spokesperson said. However, their value has been revised downwards.

The biggest project for the FY27-FY31 period is the second phase of Terminal 2, for which BIAL had proposed 7,480 crore. Aera approved 6,030 crore.

The regulator also pared back other projects. The West Cross Field Taxiway, which helps aircraft move between runways and terminal areas, was reduced from a proposed 1,567.33 crore to 1,225.30 crore. The T1 upgrade was cut from 1,129.95 crore to 893.22 crore, while the T2 Phase 2 apron, needed for additional aircraft parking, was reduced from 906.87 crore to 760 crore.

Aera excluded several projects after concluding that their benefits did not sufficiently justify recovering their costs from airport users.

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One such project was the Eastern Connectivity Tunnel (ECT). BIAL had proposed 2,772 crore for the project, which would provide an alternative eastern access to the airport. AERA did not allow the entire project into the airport’s regulated asset base, which is used to calculate user charges for passengers. Instead, it valued the project at 1,600 crore and recognised 30%, or 480 crore, as allotable expenditure.

The 143 crore construction cost for KIA West Metro station was also excluded. AERA concluded that the station would not primarily benefit passengers and would instead serve employees and commercial and support establishments.

The North Boundary Road, for which BIAL had proposed 171.46 crore of capex, was also excluded. AERA said BIAL had not shown firm development commitments or sufficient demand to justify the investment in the current control period.

Aera also excluded the proposed general aviation terminal, citing limited demand. “Aera’s decision to not allow the full cost of the Eastern connectivity tunnel and other projects like KIA West Metro Station and North Boundary Road are seen as important challenges rather than permanent road blocks,” the spokesperson said.

“...we will continue to explore alternate funding mechanisms or concession structures, as potential solutions,” the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Airports push back on Aera's new tariff plan

The Bengaluru decision stands out against Hyderabad, whose regulatory charges were revised under the "user pays principle". GMR-led GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd had proposed about 15,400 crore of capex at the consultation stage, while AERA’s assessment was about 13,816 crore, a reduction of roughly 11%.

Mittal said BIAL would have less immediate incentive, or need, to seek recovery of the full cost of projects before they are operational, "potentially supporting the deferment of projects whose benefits or demand requirements are further out.”

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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