Bengaluru airport’s expansion takes a capex detour

New Delhi: Bengaluru airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) is reworking its expansion plans after the airport tariff regulator cut its proposed five-year capital expenditure by about a third and shifted some major projects to a “user pays when the project is ready” model.
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera) approved ₹13,742 crore of the ₹20,920 crore proposal by BIAL, while allowing recovery of some projects only after they are completed and put into use. One executive familiar with the matter said this was one factor leading to the deferment of some capex.