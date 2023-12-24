Bengaluru dominates office space absorption, Chennai surprises with 2x growth: Colliers India Report
India's office leasing market reached record-breaking levels in Q4 2023, with 58.2 million sq ft of gross absorption. Bengaluru dominated office space absorption. Tech's contribution shrank, but demand remained strong due to diversification
The fourth quarter of 2023 has propelled India's office leasing market to unprecedented heights, culminating in a record-breaking 58.2 million square feet of gross absorption, led by the peninsular India and Delhi NCR's office space demand. With over one-fourth share, Bengaluru dominated office space absorption, but Chennai surprised everyone with over 2x growth and a record 10.5 million sq ft uptake, landing it in the top 3 for the first time, according to a report by Colliers India.