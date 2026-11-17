Bengaluru's proposed Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro corridor, part of Namma Metro Phase 3A, is facing another delay, with its expected completion date pushed from 2031 to April 2033. The 37.8-km corridor is yet to receive approval from the Union government, nearly 22 months after Karnataka cleared the project, according to a report by Trak.

The proposed Red Line will connect Sarjapur in southeast Bengaluru with Hebbal in the northern part of the city. The route is expected to pass through several important residential and commercial locations, including Koramangala and the Central Business District (CBD).

The delay in securing central approval has pushed back the project's construction timeline and raised concerns about its overall cost.

Project cost revised to ₹ 25,999 crore The Karnataka Cabinet initially approved Namma Metro Phase 3A in December 2024 at an estimated cost of ₹28,405 crore. However, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) raised objections in June 2025, stating that the proposed expenditure was higher than its benchmark estimates.

The ministry subsequently sought an independent assessment of the project cost. Following the objections, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Karnataka government revised the estimated project expenditure to ₹25,999 crore in 2026.

A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted to the Centre for consideration. However, the reduction in the estimated cost has not yet resulted in final approval.

In August 2026, MoHUA informed the Rajya Sabha that the revised DPR was still under appraisal. The ministry did not provide a specific timeline for completing the evaluation or granting the necessary clearance.

Karnataka seeks Prime Minister's intervention The prolonged approval process has prompted the Karnataka government to seek intervention at the highest level.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said the state government will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the project's clearance.

Karnataka intends to move forward with the tendering process and construction after receiving the required approvals. The state is targeting the issuance of tenders and commencement of construction by the end of 2027, subject to central clearance.

With the latest revision, the corridor's expected opening has shifted to April 2033, highlighting the impact of prolonged administrative and financial scrutiny on the project's timeline.

Underground section adds to construction costs One of the major factors influencing the project's expenditure is the proposed underground alignment.

Of the total 37.8-km corridor, approximately 14.28 km will run underground. The estimated construction cost for this section is around ₹695 crore per kilometre.

The Karnataka government has maintained that Metro construction costs cannot be assessed solely on a per-kilometre basis. Factors such as underground construction, land acquisition, geological conditions and the proportion of elevated tracks can substantially influence overall project expenditure.

The underground stretches are expected to account for a significant share of the corridor's construction costs.

Karnataka seeks greater financial support from Centre The delay has also raised concerns over the financial burden on the state government, particularly if project costs increase further because of prolonged approvals, land acquisition and design-related changes.

Karnataka has pointed to its financial contribution to previous phases of Namma Metro, stating that it funded 83.8% of their approved project costs, while the Centre contributed 16.2%.

The state is seeking faster clearances and greater financial participation from the Union government to address potential cost escalations.