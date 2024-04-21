Bengaluru water crisis: Firms gulp more but also pledge to reduce usage
Summary
- Water consumption in large listed companies registered in Bengaluru rose in fiscal year 2022-23, but some also showed commitment to reduce their water footprint and recycle more.
India’s tech hub Bengaluru has been grappling with an acute water crisis for the past few weeks. The city’s high concentration of major industries—beyond just tech—has set alarm bells ringing with temperatures set to shoot up further. While it’s not possible to track water usage at offices across the city, a similar exercise for listed companies headquartered in Karnataka’s capital revealed an 11% collective increase in consumption in 2022-23.