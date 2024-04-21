Bengaluru water crisis: Firms gulp more but also pledge to reduce usage

That said, the companies in the analysis also saw a rise in their volumes of water consumed in specific areas of water stress (based on the availability and applicability of the data), which did include offices and plants located in Bengaluru. But there were outliers too: AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, which is registered in the city, managed to reduce its water consumption in its facility located in Bengaluru by around 22%. Hitachi Energy India was another such entity to do so in its Bengaluru facilities.