10-year-old's viral video mirrors the rise of online motivational content
Summary
- The number of motivational speakers on Instagram rose 13.2% to 22,145 in 2023-24, according to a report. They can earn up to ₹15 lakh a year.
“Sapne dekhna achhi baat hai", a short video of Benjamin Joby reciting an inspirational quote starting with this phrase--Hindi for ‘it’s good to dream’--has gone viral. The clip, posted from his handle @benjamin_p_joby with 185,000 followers on Instagram, has been shared by twice the number of users. Joby may be just 10 years old, but his popularity reflects a surge in motivational content on social media.