Berkshire Hathaway once had a big silver investment. Too bad it was sold.
Summary
The silver foray is one of several examples of former CEO Warren Buffett making a smart call, but then selling the investment too soon.
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett is a longtime student of the silver market. The company made a sizable investment in silver in 1997 and 1998 when the metal was around $5 an ounce.
