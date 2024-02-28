Better punctuality at Mumbai airport comes with higher fares too
Earlier this month, the ministry curbed the number of flights at the Adani group operated airport and criticized it for not taking proactive measures to ease congestion
New Delhi: The Mumbai airport saw fewer delays in flight arrivals following recent measures to resolve congestion and delays, bringing relief to thousands of travellers transiting India's second-busiest airport daily.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message