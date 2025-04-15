Industry
Betting ads mushroom in regulatory grey zone
Sakshi Sadashiv 7 min read 15 Apr 2025, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryBanned betting platforms resurface on apps, cabs, and billboards as India’s regulators struggle with mirror sites, tax evasion, and celebrity-driven ad blitzes.
Banned betting sites are piggybacking on popular platforms again, as India's taxmen and regulators play whack-a-mole with shady operators from distant shores.
