Industry
IPL, election are all fair game on illegal betting apps
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 24 Apr 2024, 03:24 PM IST
SummaryIllegal betting apps exploit loopholes in regulations to promote themselves extensively on social media, and even on public transportation and hoardings across the country
NEW DELHI : Amid the Supreme Court's teardown on misleading advertisements by Patanjali and other consumer goods companies, a more sinister issue of problematic ads has emerged, this time involving illegal betting apps and India's biggest sporting extravaganza, the Indian Premier League.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less