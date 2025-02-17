Industry
Campa, Smoodh and now, Amul Tru: India's ₹10 beverage market is starting to get crowded
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 17 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryAmul, Parle Agro, Reliance Consumer Products and Dabur are expanding their ₹10 beverage offerings to meet rising demand for affordable drinks. Amul launched Tru dairy-based drinks at this price, impacting competitors like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
From buttermilk to fruit drinks and sparkling beverages, consumer companies are driving deeper into the market for ₹10 packs. Amul, Parle Agro, Reliance Consumer Products and Dabur are ramping up efforts to expand their ₹10 offerings, bringing affordable drinks to a wider section of customers.
