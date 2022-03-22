Beware! This is how fraudsters can wipe out your bank balance online

Customers use search engines to obtain contact details/customer care numbers of their bank, insurance company, Aadhaar updation centre, etc. These contact details on search engines often do NOT belong to the respective entity but are made to appear as such by fraudsters. Customers may end up contacting unknown/unverified contact numbers of the fraudsters displayed as bank/company’s contact numbers on search engine. Once the customers call on these contact numbers, the imposters ask the customers to share their card credentials/details for verification. Assuming the fraudster to be a genuine representative of the RE, customers share their security details and thus fall prey to frauds.

