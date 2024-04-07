Industry
Beyond tea and salt: How Sunil D’Souza plans to spice up Tata’s FMCG pie
Suneera Tandon 9 min read 07 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Summary
- Beyond salt and tea, the Tata Group isn’t really a force to be reckoned with in India’s FMCG landscape today. But this may change soon—Tata Consumer Products has entered new segments, everything from honey and cold-pressed oils to cereals and plant-based meat meals. What are its chances?
New Delhi: In September 2019, Sunil D’Souza, the former managing director of Whirlpool India, a maker of appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, received a call from Egon Zehnder, an executive search firm.
