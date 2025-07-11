Beyond the crisis: IndusInd Bank's aggressive hunt for a brand-new leadership
Summary
For the private sector lender recovering from the derivatives crisis, the goal is also to build a succession pipeline. For headhunters on the job, the time is limited
IndusInd Bank has mandated headhunters to shortlist over a dozen candidates for mid- to senior-level roles, three people aware of the matter said, after the derivatives crisis triggered the exit of several top-level officials.
