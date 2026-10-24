Beyond the stipend: how firms are competing for MBA interns

Devina Sengupta
5 min read24 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The strategy comes as students increasingly prioritise career growth, mentorship and meaningful work over stipend size, and employers are responding with more robust internship experiences and greater access to senior management.
Summary
Companies are turning internships into the primary way of hiring management students, offering tuition waivers, scholarships, housing, live projects and leadership access. 

The tussle for MBA (Master of Business Administration) talent is moving well before final placements, with companies rolling out scholarships, housing benefits, leadership sessions and business-critical assignments to attract interns and improve their chances of converting them into full-time hires through pre-placement offers (PPOs). All this is being rolled out in a sluggish job market, since firms prefer to extend a pre-placement offer to students who fit the bill after an internship rather than jostle with competitors during the final placement season a few months later.

“The focus is moving beyond the stipend to creating experiences that allow students to apply their learning to real business challenges and explore potential career pathways,” said Pranav Jindal, associate dean, admissions and careers, Indian School of Business (ISB).

The strategy comes as students increasingly prioritise career growth, mentorship and meaningful work over stipend size, and employers are responding with more robust internship experiences and greater access to senior management.

From Adani Group’s scholarship-backed programme to Avendus Capital’s live deal simulations, firms are turning internships into a crucial recruitment channel and a test of future talent.

“For example, investment banking firms are offering front-end roles, FMCG companies are providing opportunities to work on market launch strategies for new product lines, and conglomerates are bringing structured strategic leadership development programmes,” ISB’s Jindal said.

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Energy-to-airports firm Adani Group has the Adani Academic Leadership Programme (AALP) through which selected interns receive a scholarship that covers the fees for the two-year MBA programme, except for mess fees.

“Adani Group has participated in the final placement process at IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Lucknow in the past. However, following the introduction of the Adani Academic Leadership Programme, the Group has increasingly focused on engaging with students through summer internships, with the potential for pre-placement offers and subsequent full-time employment,” said Prem Prakash Dewani, chairperson, placement, IIM Lucknow (IIM-L) in an email response to Mint.

In a pre-placement offer (PPO), the company extends an offer to the student right after the internship. The student has the right to refuse a PPO.

From audition to real work

This is the second year of AALP, and fees at some of the older IIMs can range from 20 to 27 lakh.

Interestingly, IIM-L told Mint that the two-year scholarship is extended to all AALP interns, irrespective of whether they receive or accept a PPO. The scholarship is “not contingent on their subsequent placement outcome with the Group”.

The Adani Group did not respond to Mint’s queries.

ISB typically has 820 students across its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses in its one-year MBA programme. “Startups, meanwhile, are offering founder's office opportunities, where students work closely with co-founders and senior leadership, shadow leaders as they make critical business decisions, and gain exposure to the realities of building and scaling a business,” said Jindal of ISB.

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Internships at B-schools typically take place in May-June, after which the student may receive a PPO. If the student accepts, she does not have to sit through the final campus placement process, which takes place a few months later. The stipends in the more established B-schools are a couple of lakhs per month.

What is interesting, though, is that these students are no longer on the periphery of workplace activities but are in the thick of things. For the company, an engaged student will lead to a quicker acceptance of a PPO, thereby saving the time and effort of going on the hunt again during final placement season.

While PPOs are coming in for the internships that took place earlier in the year (batch of 2025-27), students from the batch of 2026-28 are gearing up for their internship interviews.

What firms are offering beyond pay

Over the last 2 years, Avendus Capital’s investment banking arm has increased its hiring from B-schools via the PPO route to 60% from 38%. For the 2026-2028 batch, Avendus presented a two-hour live deal scenario to the students, who were asked to propose how they would handle the case.

“We realised that students assumed investment banking is a heavy number-crunching job but were unaware of the stakeholder management involved in creating a competitive deal situation towards driving outcomes,” said Divya Agarwal, executive director and head, human resources at Avendus Investment Banking. “In one of the deals, the students were surprised that they may have 20 stakeholders in one case,” she added.

The case study discussions are when Avendus will zero in on the candidate. “Starting this year, internship interviews will only happen after the deep-dive session.”

IIM Indore pointed out that the students are looking for a networking opportunity that gets them closer to how the company and its top deck functions. “They’ve realized that industry immersion and networking can matter as much as the pay, sometimes more,” said Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

For instance, at IIM Indore, a leading building materials and construction company places its management interns at its manufacturing plants, regardless of their engineering background, so that they understand how the product is actually made.

Companies are wooing students with carrots beyond pay. “The better programmes give interns a lot of what a full-time employee gets. That includes housing arranged or subsidised by the company and help with relocation, so moving to a new city isn't something they have to worry about,” said Rai of IIM Indore.

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Tyre-to-life sciences business house RPG Group redesigned its summer internship programme to get interns to work on business-critical projects. “Our campus insights showed that students increasingly look beyond just the employer brand: they want clarity on the role, career trajectory, learning opportunities and the probability of converting an internship into a full-time opportunity. Internship experiences also strongly influence peer perception on campus,” said an RPG spokesperson.

“The usual 40 minute -1 hour interview format is not effective any more,” Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India, said. Companies are using internships more and more to spot original thinkers and strong problem-solvers in the artificial intelligence era, he added.

Key Takeaways
  • Companies increasingly view internships as primary channels for future hiring.
  • Students now value learning opportunities as much as compensation offered.
  • Scholarships and housing benefits are becoming powerful recruitment tools.
  • PPOs help employers secure talent before final placement competition.
  • Live projects give interns deeper exposure to real business challenges.

About the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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