The tussle for MBA (Master of Business Administration) talent is moving well before final placements, with companies rolling out scholarships, housing benefits, leadership sessions and business-critical assignments to attract interns and improve their chances of converting them into full-time hires through pre-placement offers (PPOs). All this is being rolled out in a sluggish job market, since firms prefer to extend a pre-placement offer to students who fit the bill after an internship rather than jostle with competitors during the final placement season a few months later.
Beyond the stipend: how firms are competing for MBA interns
SummaryCompanies are turning internships into the primary way of hiring management students, offering tuition waivers, scholarships, housing, live projects and leadership access.
The tussle for MBA (Master of Business Administration) talent is moving well before final placements, with companies rolling out scholarships, housing benefits, leadership sessions and business-critical assignments to attract interns and improve their chances of converting them into full-time hires through pre-placement offers (PPOs). All this is being rolled out in a sluggish job market, since firms prefer to extend a pre-placement offer to students who fit the bill after an internship rather than jostle with competitors during the final placement season a few months later.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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