Beyond the stipend: how firms are competing for MBA interns

The tussle for MBA (Master of Business Administration) talent is moving well before final placements, with companies rolling out scholarships, housing benefits, leadership sessions and business-critical assignments to attract interns and improve their chances of converting them into full-time hires through pre-placement offers (PPOs). All this is being rolled out in a sluggish job market, since firms prefer to extend a pre-placement offer to students who fit the bill after an internship rather than jostle with competitors during the final placement season a few months later.