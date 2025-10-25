Bharat Puri remembers Piyush Pandey: Genius, storyteller, creative partner
Summary
Piyush Pandey and Bharat Puri worked on some of India's most iconic ads at Asian Paints, Cadbury's and Pidilite. Puri pays tribute to his 'creative partner'.
“Arre, partner, idea suno!" On many early mornings over the years, I’ve been greeted with this phrase—and with Piyush’s booming voice.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story