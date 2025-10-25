English
Bharat Puri remembers Piyush Pandey: Genius, storyteller, creative partner

Bharat Puri 2 min read 25 Oct 2025, 12:29 pm IST
Piyush Pandey with Bharat Puri
Piyush Pandey with Bharat Puri
Piyush Pandey and Bharat Puri worked on some of India's most iconic ads at Asian Paints, Cadbury's and Pidilite. Puri pays tribute to his 'creative partner'.

Arre, partner, idea suno!" On many early mornings over the years, I’ve been greeted with this phrase—and with Piyush’s booming voice.

While having his morning chai, he would’ve already thought of yet another wonderful idea for one of the many brands we worked on together.

His ability to find emotion in the everyday, humour in the ordinary, and insight in the familiar was unmatched.

Across our journey from Asian Paints to Cadbury to Pidilite, Piyush brought magic to every brief, turning simple ideas into unforgettable moments. Be it Mera wala cream, Kuch meetha ho jaye, or the iconic Fevicol ka jod, what remained unchanged over the 40-plus years we worked together was his childlike enthusiasm, his passion for his craft, and his excitement to create something new.

He wasn’t just a creative genius; he was a storyteller who understood the soul of India. His ability to nurture talent, share credit, and genuinely celebrate the work of youngsters made him a mentor to many of today’s creative leaders. He took Indian advertising to the global stage while staying rooted and authentic.

But beyond the campaigns and accolades, what I will miss most is the man himself. Our conversations were filled with laughter, debates, and a shared love for India’s cultural richness. He was generous with his wisdom, sharp with his wit, and unwavering in his values.

Piyush was more than a creative partner or fellow board member, he was a very, very dear friend.

He truly became like family; our lives intertwined in so many ways. We laughed and celebrated together, we cried together, we shrugged off lifetime achievement awards, and we argued about cricket.

He was a true sounding board not just on communication but on life itself. His passing leaves a huge void that cannot be filled easily, but his legacy will continue to shape how we tell stories in this country.

To the man who made India smile, who made Indian advertising proud — thank you, Piyush.

You will always be part of every brand we build, every story we tell, and every smile we seek to create.

I’m sure somewhere up there, you’re already looking for a partner to sunaao your latest idea. I will miss you.

Rest in peace, my dear partner.

The author is former managing director of Pidilite Industries and Cadbury India.

