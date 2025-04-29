Industry
Choice or confusion? Trai takes a hard look at mushrooming phone recharge plans
SummaryTrai feels too many phone recharge plans will confuse users. Telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm think capping it would shrink choices.
Is too much of choice a good thing? That's the question before India's telecom regulator examining the multitude of mobile tariff plans offered by leading telcos.
