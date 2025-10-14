Bharti Telecom raises ₹10,500 crore through bonds to refinance maturing debt
Summary
The company reportedly has debt securities worth ₹9,750 crore that are due to mature in November-December, and has total bonds worth ₹16,150 crore set to mature during 2027-2034.
Bharti Telecom Ltd (BTL) raised ₹10,500 crore by selling short-term bonds maturing in two and three years on Tuesday, three merchant bankers told Mint. This is one of the largest corporate bond issuances so far in the current financial year, they said.
