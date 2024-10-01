BHEL's fortunes revive as order book fills up on demand for coal-fired power
Summary
- BHEL struggled to get power equipment contracts for about three years before FY24. Now, it has a full order book for boilers and engineering, procurement and construction contracts and faces a capacity constraint.
New Delhi: The government’s renewed focus on setting up thermal power projects in the country and a surge in demand for coal-fuelled power generation have revived the fortunes of BHEL Ltd, India’s largest power equipment manufacturer, two people familiar with the matter said.