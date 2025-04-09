Big Bank CEOs reckon with their lack of influence on Trump

At Goldman Sachs, some deals that were moving along as recently as early last week came to a grinding halt. At Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America, bankers are fretting that deals valued at more than $10 billion might be on hold indefinitely. Many companies that were in buying mode with stock can’t or don’t want to proceed given the steep market declines. All-cash buyers are now wondering whether they are better off holding on to their money.