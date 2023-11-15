Big fat Indian wedding is no joke. This is how you can cover some expenses
Indian couples can now share their weddings with the world and have foreigners as paid guests, providing additional finances for grand ventures.
Foreign nationals who are willing to attend Indian weddings and experience the culture and traditions of India can now buy admission tickets to the guestlist by using an app. An app called 'JoinMyWedding' permits such transaction making a win-win situation for both the host and the paid guests.