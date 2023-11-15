Big fat Indian wedding is no joke. This is how you can cover some expenses

Indian couples can now share their weddings with the world and have foreigners as paid guests, providing additional finances for grand ventures.

Foreign nationals who are willing to attend Indian weddings and experience the culture and traditions of India can now buy admission tickets to the guestlist by using an app. An app called 'JoinMyWedding' permits such transaction making a win-win situation for both the host and the paid guests.

Well to do Indians have long paid for the presence of blondes to enlighten and add charm to Indian parties but with such apps the trend has reversed.

The official website states, "Indian couples who want to share their wedding with the world, you can now be on the guest list - and an active participant - of a traditional Indian wedding."

This allows tourists who visit India to enrich their memories by experiencing Indian weddings as paid guests. Indian wedding are renowned over the world for their 'extravagance' while at the same time the wedding host get additional finances to undertake grand ventures. Over the years a keen interest has been growing among foreign tourists experience India's rich culture.

Indians' admiration of the West culture and tradition with an outlook for modernisation has gained interest for the presence of foreign nationals compounded by the effect of 200 years British rule in India. Indian couples are willing to share their wedding experience with foreigners to standout in terms of power status and the association of large guest list is with good fortune.

JoinMyWedding Inc. founder, Orsi Parkanyi came up with the idea she missed her friend's weddings while abroad. Parkanyi said, "There are more than 300 types of different weddings in India…and India celebrates around 11 million weddings a year, 80% of which are Hindu weddings," reported Forbes.

Parkanyi further said, “In a country of over 1.3 billion, it is not easy. Moreover, Indians are super proud of their culture and traditions and love the fact that others are interested and they can showcase their culture," reported Forbes.

The host couple received an enumeration from paid guests that ranges from $150 (for one day) and $250 per person for 2-3-day weddings. The app offers a wide range of traditional weddings with Punjabi weddings being most popular. This project was first launched by the company in India and now covers Israel, Greece and Japan as well.

Indian traditional wedding functions range from ten to three days with a number of pre-wedding ceremonies ranging from haldi, henna, baraat to reception accompanied with a touch of Bollywood. Indians attach enormous importance to marriages that involve songs, dance, prayer, henna, fire, gold, gifts and traditional food. It was found that most visitors traveling to India are Americans as reported by Forbes.

