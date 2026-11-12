Big Four, audit firms roll out 10-15% pay hikes, bonuses ahead of 2027 auditor rotation

Devina Sengupta
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 01:51 PM IST
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Over the last couple of years, this largely professional services industry has seen the impact of AI as clients reevaluate the work expected of advisory firms.
Summary
Top performers at firms like EY, Deloitte and PwC pocket up to 28% raises as advisory majors battle attrition and gear up for over 600 mandatory client rotations next year.

New Delhi: Retention is the keyword for audit and advisory firms this year.

They rolled out neat 10-15% increments this year, apart from bonuses, special monetary rewards and promotions. While the raises are in line with what the firms offered last year, top performers in some cases received hikes of 25-28%.

The increments come as firms try to retain employees and expand their teams to prepare for the next round of mandatory audit rotations. The firms are also getting the workforce to rework their skill sets as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an integral tool, noting that going ahead, billing and compensation will be linked to how employees use AI tools.

“If firms are rolling out a 25%-plus increase in salaries, then they are doing it for retention,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, talent solutions, India, for Aon. “This also comes at a time when the sector including top firms and other audit firms have seen attrition which can in some teams touch 20%.”

“Overall payouts have remained broadly in line with the previous year. Increments have been in the range of 10-15%, while bonuses have largely been in the 15-20% range,” said Arti Dua, a partner and national talent leader at EY India. “Promotions have also remained at levels comparable with the past few years, covering nearly 20% of our workforce.”

EY is one of the Big Four in India, a clutch of top audit and advisory firms. EY’s rivals are Deloitte, PwC and KPMG. Some in this group, such as EY, have 50,000-60,000 employees, so a back-of-the-envelope calculation would put the number of promotions at 10,000-12,000.

More than 600 companies will be required to change their auditors in the next round of mandatory rotation starting in 2027. The rotation of auditors, which took effect in 2017, was introduced as a regulatory safeguard aimed at preventing long-term familiarity between an auditor and the company management.

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Niche firms

Audit firms, both big and small, are retaining their key talent and ensuring there is no dip in increment numbers. Even niche firms have had to offer generous hikes to hold on to their talent as they vie for a larger slice of the client pie during the upcoming audit rotation.

“We rolled out a 15-20% hike this year versus 10-15% last year. The need to retain top talent when there is high attrition in the industry is one of the main reasons for this hike,” said S. Ravi, founder of Ravi Rajan & Co LLP, a boutique chartered accountancy firm based in New Delhi with a team of over 200 professionals.

The trump card for such firms is a smaller but more consistent team, not typically vulnerable to partner poaching and not cross-selling other services alongside audit.

Even for employees who are not in audit teams but work in technology, cyber security, risk and compliance, the demand for specialists is high as clients work through changes around AI, risk management and digital threats.

Deloitte India’s spokesperson said the firm promoted 15% of its workforce in June this year, “marginally up” from last year in both absolute and percentage terms. Given the firm’s 50,000 workforce, the number of promotions would be roughly 7,500.

“Performance bonuses were paid out as per schedule in September and approximately 1,000 were given a ‘President’s Bonus’ – an extra bonus awarded by business heads to nominated professionals,” the company said.

Mint learnt that Deloitte rolled out an 8-12% hike this year and top performers received 25-28%, but the firm did not comment on these numbers.

Hikes and bonuses are typically paid out in the May-September period for advisory firms, which handle audit and consulting as well.

Mint learnt that PwC gave out 9-14% hikes this year, almost the same range last year. The bonuses were equivalent to 10-14% of an employee’s cost to the company, but the top performers got more than double that amount.

Both PwC and KPMG did not respond to Mint’s queries.

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Beyond Big Four

On the heels of the Big Four are two others: BDO India and Grant Thornton Bharat. BDO India said it gave hikes of 11-14% over the past three years, with average bonus payouts of about 10% of fixed pay.

BDO group managing director Yogesh Sharma said that over the past two years, the firm promoted more than 900 people each year and added over 100 partners, taking the total to more than 300. Some of the Big Four have more than 1,000 partners.

Grant Thornton Bharat declined to comment.

The other factor influencing salaries is the impact of AI, which this largely professional services segment has faced over the past couple of years as clients reevaluate the work expected of advisory firms. Teams are rejigging their skill mix, with greater emphasis on domain expertise, technology capability and professional judgement.

BDO said compensation structures will change.

“AI and automation will reshape how professional services are delivered, reflecting in compensation-related decisions. We are investing significantly in automation, and over time, revenue growth may not translate proportionately into headcount growth… In advisory and managed services, we expect billing and compensation to be linked increasingly to outcomes and the value delivered through AI-enabled tools, rather than to hours worked alone,” said Sharma.

Also Read | Rising costs, weak hiring cloud India Inc’s 2027 salary outlook

About the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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