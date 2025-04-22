Big Oil is offshoring its prized engineering jobs to India
SummaryChevron and other oil companies are cutting thousands of positions, while offshoring more white-collar jobs to the country.
Competition for engineering and geologist jobs in the oil-and-gas sector was already fierce—and that was before President Trump’s tariff blitz sparked fears about a global recession that sent oil prices tumbling.
