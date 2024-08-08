Big pharma cuts R&D, sending shudders through industry

More pointedly, several prominent pharmaceutical companies’ stocks have been hammered in recent years as key drugs face competition or go off patent. In response, management is cutting costs aggressively. Bristol-Myers and Pfizer are two prominent examples. Both companies are expected by analysts to see sales contract later this decade. Pfizer in May announced a new multiyear cost-cutting program that will save about $1.5 billion by the end of 2027. That is on top of an existing $4 billion cost-cutting effort announced this past year. And Bristol-Myers recently said it would cut 2,200 jobs this year as part of an effort to save $1.5 billion by the end of 2025.